(Video) Watch as Neco Williams scores a training ground worldie for Wales ahead of game against Czech Republic

Neco Williams is enjoying regular football for the first time in his career, as he continues to impress during his loan spell away from Liverpool.

The Welshman has been helping free-scoring Fulham in both defence and attack, with his performances earning him another call up to his national side.

Following an impressive performance against Austria, our right-back has carried his form onto the training ground and has shared an amazing finish on his social media.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino on the first conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp after he was announced as Liverpool manager

Posting a video to his Instagram stories, our No.76 shared the moment that he picked up the ball from the ‘keeper on a little smaller than a half-sized pitch.

The 20-year-old then took one touch out wide and fired the ball directly into the top left-hand corner of the net, it was an absolute rocket of a finish.

There was little time to celebrate during the session but he was clearly chuffed that it was caught on camera and then quickly shared it with his followers and using the caption of: ‘🎯’.

You can view the video of the goal on Williams’ Instagram stories:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!