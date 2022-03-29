(Video) ‘Would you rather fight 10 duck-sized Joel Matips?’ – Hilarious scenario game has Alisson & Fabinho in giggles

Fabinho and Alisson Becker couldn’t contain their giggles at one scenario question in the latest episode of ‘Kop Kids Kickabout’.

The pair were asked if they would rather ‘fight 10 duck-sized Joel Matips or one Joel Matip-sized duck’, with the Reds’ No.1 opting for the former of the two options.

The thought of one Joel Matip alone is a nightmarish thought for attackers this season as it is and we’ll be looking forward to seeing the Cameroonian back in action for Liverpool this weekend against Watford.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:37), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube account: