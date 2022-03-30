Dejan Lovren sends a heartfelt message to Mo Salah after Egypt miss out on the World Cup

Mo Salah will not want to dwell on the fact that his side missed out on the World Cup in Qatar but it will still deeply hurt him.

Our No.11 will know that for all the personal accolades he wants to achieve, not participating in the biggest international tournament will be a big loss.

This will of course be combined with the loss of the AFCON final and so his former teammate Dejan Lovren sent him a message of love and support after the game.

READ MORE: (Video) Jubilant scenes as Sadio Mane’s penalty sends Senegal to the World Cup in Qatar

The 32-year-old said: ‘Mo head up, be proud of you and your team. You gave everything, God has bigger plans for you. Keep strong brate 💪🏻❤️’.

There’s no doubt that plenty of current and former Reds will be putting an arm around the 29-year-old but this is all about how he reacts, on his return to Merseyside.

We can be sure that he and Sadio Mane can remain friends and teammates and let’s hope they unite to ensure that they both end the season with some major silverware.

You can view the message to Salah on Lovren’s Twitter account:

Mo head up, be proud of you and your team. You gave everything, God has bigger plans for you. Keep strong brate 💪🏻❤️@MoSalah — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) March 29, 2022

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!