Four ex-Liverpool players feature in Match of the Day’s Top 10 players to have never won the Premier League

Thanks to Jurgen Klopp and his squad, the long wait for Liverpool to win a Premier League title ended in 2020.

Before that though, came 28 years of players that could never say that they had won the title and some of them were amongst the very best to have ever played the game.

In the latest episode of the Match of the Day’s Top 10 podcast, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards had their pick of four ex-Reds to put in their list of the best players to have never won the league, in it’s newer format.

Unsurprisingly, both agreed on the man in top spot – Steven Gerrard and they said:

Richards: ‘What a guy – you don’t have to support Liverpool to love Gerrard. He’s the best midfielder England has ever produced’.

Shearer: ‘Isn’t the story written for him to go back and win the league as a manager?’.

Up next was Luis Suarez, with the former Manchester City defender putting him in 3rd and the Newcastle-born forward placing him 6th:

Richards: ‘I thought Gerrard and Suarez were going to do something special but it just wasn’t meant to be’.

Shearer: ‘Liverpool fans still love him so much as well’.

Then came the turn of another Scouser in Robbie Fowler, with the former Blackburn Rovers man picking him in 4th and the ex-right-back going for 8th:

Shearer: ‘He needs to be high up in this list. For finishing, he’s as good as there is’.

Richards: ‘If it was top-10 finishers, he’d be higher – but for all-round qualities, there are players in this list who are better’.

Finally was Fernando Torres with his placement being the lowest of the quartet:

Richards: ‘I played against him and wow, I couldn’t get near. He was strong, fast, intelligent and could finish’.

You can listen to the full podcast via BBC Sounds.

