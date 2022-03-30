(Video) Diogo Jota squares up with former Leeds United player during Portugal game

Portugal managed to book their place in the Qatar World Cup after defeating North Macedonia and Diogo Jota provided an assist on the evening.

It was a huge game for the Portuguese as they had to come through two qualification games in order to secure their place in the tournament and the final challenge was against the side that had just knocked Italy out.

As expected, the importance of the game was not lost on the players and certainly not lost on our No.20 and a certain ex-Leeds United player.

Ezgjan Alioski squared up with our forward and the pair continued to shout obscenities into each other’s faces, it’s fair to say it got pretty heated between the duo.

Following the game, videos of the event circled online with one supporter comically adding Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ over the footage.

The 25-year-old will be able to look back at this moment and laugh now that his place in this winter’s tournament is secured.

You can watch the video of Jota and Alioski via @NunodeMatos on Twitter:

