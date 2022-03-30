(Video) Divock Origi takes time to sign Liverpool shirts whilst on international duty with Belgium

If the transfer rumours and speculation are to be believed, this could very well be the final couple of months for Divock Origi in Liverpool.

Our No.27 is the second longest serving player at the club and he has grown into a reputation of being the man for the big moments, scoring some very important goals.

It looks as though the route to AC Milan is being plotted but not before the 26-year-old is possibly given the chance to help Jurgen Klopp’s side win another three trophies.

Before the end of season run-in though, the Belgian was selected for his national team to be part of the squad to face Ireland and Burkina Faso.

Whilst in the Aviva Stadium our man was greeted with plenty of our fans and he made a special effort to get as many pictures and sign as many autographs as possible.

One supporter in the stadium captured the moment and it’s great to see.

You can watch the video or Origi via @RyanMcG32308371 on Twitter:

Origi in Dublin yesterday 👍 pic.twitter.com/oGHnBkFQRr — Ryan McGill (@RyanMcG32308371) March 27, 2022

