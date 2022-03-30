(Video) Fan captured footage of Sadio Mane’s penalty shows the laser pens on the Egyptian ‘keeper

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty that sent Senegal into the World Cup but at the expense of Egypt.

Much has been made of the laser pen treatment that Mo Salah received during the shoot-out and it’s hard to see how it wouldn’t have had an impact on his ability to score.

It wasn’t just our man who was on the receiving end of the laser treatment though, each time any member of the Egyptian squad were involved – they were being targeted by the pens.

Footage captured from behind the goal that our No.10 scored the winning penalty showed how even the ‘keeper was being blinded by the lights from the stands.

The video does also show how emphatically our man put the winning pen into the back of the net and the subsequent celebrations from his supporters.

It’s a real tough one for Liverpool fans who are mixed with anger at the way the Egyptian was distracted but also pride in the Senegalese hero.

