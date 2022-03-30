(Video) Jubilant scenes as Sadio Mane’s penalty sends Senegal to the World Cup in Qatar

Sadio Mane was the hero for Senegal as his winning penalty was scored and it sent his nation to the World Cup.

The 29-year-old once again had the pressure of his country on his shoulders and he didn’t disappoint as he fired his penalty home from the spot.

Much has been made of the role of the Senegalese fans in the Egyptian’s elimination, due to the number of laser pens used in the shoot-out and the treatment of Mo Salah as he left the pitch being pelted by missiles.

None of this has anything to do with our No.10 though and he could only do what he did, score his penalty and send his side to Qatar.

It’s fair to say the supporters enjoyed watching their side secure their place and the scenes after the goal were pretty impressive, as the whole stadium came together in celebration.

Because of the opposition, much will be ignored of what this means to Sadio and his country but it shouldn’t be forgotten how important this was for them all.

