(Video) Luis Diaz nearly opens the scoring with a right-footed half-volley for Colombia

Colombia will not be taking part in the Qatar World Cup but it wasn’t for the want of trying and particularly by Luis Diaz.

Our No.23 had a big chance to open the scoring for Los Cafeteros as he was passed the ball on the edge of the box, following a typical inwards penetrating run from the left-wing.

As the ball arrived to his right foot, the 25-year-old had to readjust in order to attempt a volley and his effort was powerful but ultimately too close to the ‘keeper.

It wasn’t the first time he had tested the Bolivian defence though, after earlier breaking from a corner and demonstrating his explosive pace.

Despite a 1-0 victory over Bolivia, our latest signing will be joining Mo Salah as a spectator of this year’s finals which will be devastating news for the pair.

From a selfish point of view, Jurgen Klopp can be safe in the knowledge that both men will be handed a five-week break in the middle of next season.

¡ESTUVO CERCA! Colombia 🇨🇴 tuvo la primera acción del partido en el estadio Cachamay 🏟. Luis Díaz 🔥 remató en busca del primero, pero encontró bien ubicado a Wuilker Faríñez 🧤. 🎥 @MovistarDeporPe pic.twitter.com/5Q9x0J153R — GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) March 29, 2022

