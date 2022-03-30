(Video) Luis Diaz shows off his electric pace for Colombia during 1-0 win that wasn’t enough to secure a place at the World Cup

Colombia missed out on the World Cup by one point despite beating Venezuela 1-0 and so Luis Diaz will not be in Qatar this winter.

Our No.23 joins Mo Salah, in that neither will be competing at the premier international tournament and this would have been a disastrous break for the pair.

That isn’t to say that our latest signing didn’t have a big impact on the game and whilst the scores were level, he managed to show off his electric pace.

The 25-year-old was helping his nation defend a corner but when the ball was cleared, he was handed the opportunity to run at the Bolivian defence.

The former Porto winger picked the ball up deep inside his own half and carried in nearly the full length of the pitch – before then winning a corner himself.

With two men around him and acres of space to run towards, our attacker did so well and further showcased his talents.

You can watch the video of Diaz’s break from the corner via @JhoanEulloaS:

Partido intenso en Cachamay, ida y vuelta Luis Díaz dando trabajo a la defensa venezolana @GolCaracol 📹 pic.twitter.com/DeNSB4U4y0 — JhoanEulloaS (@JhoanEulloaS) March 30, 2022

