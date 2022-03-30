(Video) Mo Salah pelted with missiles from Senegalese fans as he leaves the pitch

It was a night to forget for Mo Salah as he missed a penalty and saw his Egyptian side miss out on the World Cup.

Several stories have grabbed the headlines with Sadio Mane taking the glory as he emphatically dispatched the winning spot-kick in the shoot-out.

For our No.11 though, much sympathy has been afforded for his miss after footage showed how many laser pens were being shined in his eyes before he hit the ball.

Following the heartache of the result, the 29-year-old then sought to exit the pitch but had to be escorted by security guards as it became apparent the Senegalese supporters were acting with hostility toward our winger.

Surrounded by six security staff who were covering his head and face, the Egyptian King was subject to some terrible abuse and missiles were repeatedly thrown in his direction.

Questions have to be asked about how the game was policed following the use of the laser pens and the actions of the supporters in the stands.

You can watch the video of Salah via @KoraPlusEG on Twitter:

جماهير السنغال تقذف محمد صلاح بزجاجات المياه ويخرج في حماية الأمن pic.twitter.com/gVINqbS2fk — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) March 29, 2022

