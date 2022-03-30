(Video) Sadio Mane partakes in Senegalese dressing room celebrations after they secure qualification to the World Cup

Senegal have had a 2022 to remember as they clinched both the AFCON title and a Sadio Mane pen helped them qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

Our No.10 stepped up to fire home the final and crucial penalty, which ensured that his team were at the premier international tournament that takes place at the end of the year.

It was of course the second time that Egypt felt heartache at the hands of the Senegalese, with captain Mo Salah twice being on the losing side against his Anfield teammate.

The former Southampton man didn’t, nor should he, look like the loss of his fellow Liverpool winger was affecting him, as videos of the dressing room celebrations were shared online.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly captured some of the jubilation after the match and our 29-year-old attacker had a message for his fans after securing a place in Qatar.

Let’s hope the celebrations are little less exuberant compared to last time and that our man can return to help Jurgen Klopp win a legendary quadruple.

You can watch the video of Mane in the dressing room via @Viral221_ on Twitter:

