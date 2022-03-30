(Video) Takumi Minamino misses absolute sitter for Japan during draw with Vietnam

Japan had already booked their place in the Qatar World Cup earlier in the week which may have eased the pain of Takumi Minamino’s miss.

Our No.18 was handed a golden chance as his teammate had a shot on goal and he was stood a matter of yards away from the Vietnamese goal line.

Some criticism must be afforded to the initial shot on goal but our man had the time and space to get his foot onto the ball himself.

Stills of the chance don’t help the 27-year-old either and he’s perhaps lucky it didn’t happen in a more important game, or for Liverpool.

The former RB Salzburg man would happily give that miss to ensure that his side made the World Cup later this year and perhaps that will give him comfort on his return to Merseyside.

Now it’s all about trying to help Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the lads, as we pursue three trophies in the final two months of the season.

