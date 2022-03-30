(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s reaction when he hears that Mo Salah and Egypt have missed out on the World Cup

Such is the bond within this Liverpool squad, the news of Mo Salah missing out on the World Cup was tough for Virgil van Dijk to hear.

Speaking with the media after a 1-1 draw with Germany, the captain of Holland was informed that his teammate had missed out on the Qatar tournament and gave an instant and honest reaction.

The 30-year-old said: “Obviously, I feel sorry for Mo and I feel sorry for Egypt but football is sometimes like this.

“I’m sure he will turn this disappointment hopefully into success for the rest of the season and we have still everything to play for, so there’s a lot of things to achieve for him.

“For Sadio, I wish him all the best. If he is in our group I wish him good luck because he’s going to need it!”.

It was a very dignified and balanced response to the news that was just handed to him and you can see why so many members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad look up to our No.4

