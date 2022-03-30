‘What have we become?’ – Jordan Henderson releases a statement to condemn the England fans’ treatment of Harry Maguire

Despite being the captain of arguably our biggest rival, Jordan Henderson has spoken out in defence of Harry Maguire.

The captain of Manchester United was on the receiving end of abuse from the England fans during their friendly game against Ivory Coast at Wembley.

After the match our skipper took to his social media to release a statement that condemned the fans inside the national stadium and defended the former Leicester City defender.

The 31-year-old wrote: ‘I can’t get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight. Harry Maguire has been a colossus for England.

‘Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible. To be booed at his home stadium, for no reason?

‘What have we become? What happened tonight was just wrong. As someone who wants to win with England I feel fortunate to share a dressing room with him.

‘We all feel the same’.

Fair play to our No.14 for being so vocal on this matter and it just further illustrates why he should be the man wearing the armband internationally, such is his role in their dressing room.

You can view the full statement on Henderson’s Twitter account:

