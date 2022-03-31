Curtis Jones on a ‘tough’ game with England U21s where he helped his side win the game with a goal against Albania

Curtis Jones was on hand to help England Under 21s with a goal in their 3-0 victory over Albania.

The 21-year-old took to his Instagram to first share the video of the goal on his story:

Before then composing a message to share a message with his followers: ‘Tough game, but job done. A win and a goal💪’.

READ MORE: Tyler Morton reflects on the international break and representing England

Our No.17 has most often, of late, been the player that Jurgen Klopp has omitted from match day squads because of our immense strength in depth across our midfield.

The Scouser was handed four games in the past month but two of which were from the start and it’s obvious that he is very much in the plans of our boss, as he tries to juggle selection issues.

If we are to win the three remaining trophies this season then there is no doubt that the young midfielder will have a big part to play, we’re lucky to have such a talented member of our squad so eager to help whenever he is called upon.

You can view the post on Jones’ Instagram page:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!