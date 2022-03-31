Didi Hamann provides his verdict on this season’s Premier League title race and labels Liverpool and Manchester City as the ‘two best teams in Europe’

Didi Hamann has backed Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title this season and claimed it’s ‘good’ for the league for there to be a title race.

The German also labelled the two sides as the best in Europe and is excited by the prospect of the pair potentially meeting in this season’s Champions League final if they can both navigate their way through the next two rounds.

“I think Liverpool will come out on top, but it’s a really exciting title race and there’s that game at the Etihad coming up,” Hamann exclusively told Anfield Watch.

“It’s great for the fans and it’s great for the league. Last season, around Christmas we had a few teams in the running for the title before City put it to bed within two or three months.

“It’s good to have a title race and they’re the best two teams in Europe at the moment.

“There’s also the potential that they clash in the Champions League final as well and there’s a good chance that happens.

“Obviously, both teams have two more opponents to put aside, but they’ve dominated English football and the Premier League for four or five years now.

“We all remember that title race where Liverpool got to 97 points and still fell short of City, it’s just incredible.

“Any other year that wins you the title and I think it just shows how good the two teams are.”

Both us and City are certainly reaching unbelievable levels.

We appear to break records every single game, whether that’s our players individually or as a team, but April is absolutely huge for both sides.

Following our Carabao Cup victory last month, we have aspirations of completing a historic quadruple, whilst Pep Guardiola’s side will be thinking they can do the treble.

We face the Cityzen’s twice next month in two crunch games – firstly in the league at the Etihad on April 10 before we travel to Wembley to face them the following Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final.

We just need to take each game as they come and hope we have enough at the end of the season – what a campaign this has the potential to be.

