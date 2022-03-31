‘I am coming with my Lions’ – Sadio Mane sends a rallying call to Senegal after World Cup qualification

Sadio Mane is a hero in both Liverpool and Senegal and he has now sent a rallying call to his nation following their World Cup qualification.

Taking to his social media platforms, the 29-year-old said: ‘Qatar 🇶🇦 I am coming with my Lions 🦁 see you soon 🔜 Incha’allah!!!‘.

After helping his nation win the AFCON title for the first time and then scoring the winning penalty that guided them to Qatar, the love for our No.19 in Senegal must be pretty big right now.

There is still a lot of time and plenty of football to be played until the tournament kicks off at the end of next year, so it’s down to our man to put his focus on helping the Reds achieve their aims.

So much talk has been about Mo Salah being a possible Ballon d’Or winner but if we can win some major silverware this season, and seeing as there are no Euros-winning Italians in our squad, his name could very much be in the mix.

The international side of the debate has been achieved, now to get back to Merseyside and help Jurgen Klopp clinch a historic quadruple.

You can view the message on Mane’s Instagram account:

