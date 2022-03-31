‘I did a little dance’ – Bobby Fimino on the first time he tried a celebration after scoring a goal

Whether it’s the hand over the eye, half taking his shirt off, karate kicks or jumping into the crowd, Bobby Firmino has tried out some weird and wonderful celebrations at Liverpool.

Speaking with the Liverpool website the 30-year-old discussed his memories of his first ever celebration: ‘Here at Liverpool ever since my first goal I have done goal celebrations.

‘I had goal celebrations in Brazil too. I can’t remember exactly what my first goal celebration for Figueirense was, but I did a little dance’.

The best way for a celebration to be remembered is either through repetition or following an important goal and our No.9 has certainly provided the best of both worlds, his PSG covering the eye celebration being important and the karate kick seems to come out every week!

In truth, there’s been too many to list but it’s a great way for our forward to express himself on the pitch and who can be upset with that?

The Brazilian will continue to add extra entertainment each and every time he’s on the pitch, when he or one of his teammates score and that’s just one of the many reasons we love him.

