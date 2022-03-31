‘I had my haircut just like Ronaldo’ – Bobby Firmino on his early days watching Brazil and replicating the famous 2002 haircut

Bobby Firmino is a proud Brazilian and he has spoken about his love of his national team and memories of tournaments as he was growing up.

Speaking with the Liverpool website about his early memories, the 30-year-old said: ‘I remember Brazil losing to France in the 1998 World Cup, I cried a lot. It was really sad.

‘The 2002 World Cup came straight after, I really experienced that one. I would wake up in the early hours to watch the games and Brazil won their fifth World Cup.

READ MORE: (Video) “The best pub in Liverpool!” – Jurgen Klopp on his Anfield sanctuary in the Main Stand

‘It was a really memorable World Cup, I remember it as if it were yesterday: waking up in the early hours and cheering the Brazil team on.

‘For the final I had my haircut just like Ronaldo. I remember it as if it were yesterday, it had a big influence upon me’.

There would be many people that would love to see our No.9 recreate the haircut again now but perhaps that’s too much to ask for.

Not being selected for this international break would have been upsetting for our forward but let’s hope he’s back in the squad for Qatar!

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!