‘It was a true luxury’ – Ex-Red discusses what it was like playing alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool and explains why our former captain is now impressing as a manager

Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas has claimed it was a ‘true luxury’ to play alongside Steven Gerrard at Anfield and believes the former No. 8’s impressive playing ability has resulted in him being a top-quality coach.

Aspas, who is now playing in his homeland with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo, scored just one goal for Liverpool during his time on Merseyside, but despite his unsuccessful spell at the club, he is clearly aware of how much of a legend Gerrard is.

“I can always tell my kids I have played with Steven Gerrard and Liverpool,” he told the BBC (via Anfield Watch).

“It was a true luxury to have shared the dressing room with him.

“He was always one second ahead of the others. Now it is easy for him to transmit all these things to his players when he coaches.”

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher ‘would love to see’ Diego Simeone in the Premier League and has discussed the prospect of the Atletico boss replacing Jurgen Klopp ‘in a couple of years’

Gerrard is certainly enjoying life in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Following a successful spell in charge of Scottish side Rangers, where he guided them to their first league title since the 2010/11 season, the 41-year-old is now gaining yet more experience with the West Midlands outfit.

Villa were just two points outside the relegation places before the scouser arrived at Villa Park – now, they’re 14 points clear of the drop zone and playing exciting football.

The idea of playing under the former Liverpool captain was enough to tempt Philippe Coutinho to join the club on loan from Barcelona, a deal they will look to make permanent in the summer.

It’s always nice to see former players speak so highly of the club and their former teammates – we wish Aspas all the best for the rest of the season with his side currently sat mid-table in the Spanish top flight.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!