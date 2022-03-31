Jamie Carragher ‘would love to see’ Diego Simeone in the Premier League and has discussed the prospect of the Atletico boss replacing Jurgen Klopp ‘in a couple of years’

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he’d ‘love’ to see Diego Simeone come to the Premier League and has discussed the prospect of the Atletico Madrid boss replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield ‘in a couple of years’.

The Argentinian has become recognised as one of the world’s top managers with the success he’s tasted since arriving at the La Liga outfit in 2011.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in making Simeone their manager at the end of the season and Carragher believes the Old Trafford outfit would improve if he was to take the job.

“Yes, I think so. He has that stature,” Carragher told Sky Sports’ The Overlap (via HITC).

“Gary (Neville) talks about coming up against him. He has got that presence, hasn’t he?

“I was talking to someone last night actually about Simeone for Liverpool, talking about when Klopp would leave in a couple of years.

“I would love to see Simeone in the Premier League to see how he plays. Is it because he’s up against Real Madrid and Barcelona, he is always the underdog?

“If he went to Manchester United and got as much money as anyone, would he play differently? I am not so sure.”

Simeone is clearly a world-class manager – he’s won eight trophies in charge of the Madrid side, including two La Liga titles and two Europa Leagues.

He’s also come agonisingly close to winning the Champions League on two separate occasions, only to be defeated by city rivals Real Madrid in the final on both occasions.

Klopp and Simeone did clash earlier this year when the Argentinian refused to shake Klopp’s hand after our 3-2 Champions League group stage victory over Atletico in Spain.

The Atletico boss never hides his emotions, but it was rather childish and really unprofessional of him to not shake Klopp’s hand.

Simeone is known for his defensive style of play and ability to control games without his side having much of the ball, rather different to the tactics we’ve become accustomed to under Klopp since he arrived at the club in 2015.

Klopp’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024 and the former Borussia Dortmund boss has recently claimed that at the moment, ‘the plan is still the same’.

That doesn’t really reveal too much, it may suggest that he’s yet to decide whether to extend his stay on Merseyside or seek a new challenge elsewhere once his current deal ends.

What is clear, though, is that he’s absolutely adored by everyone attached to the club and we’d love to see him extend his stay.

For now, though, we just need to enjoy the ride we’re still on with the 54-year-old and hope that this season ends with as much silverware as possible.

