Liverpool complete the signing of 16-year-old Scotland youth international Ben Doak from Celtic

Liverpool have secured the signing of young Celtic star Ben Doak.

According to The Athletic, the compensation fee for the signing of the Scotsman is believed to be in the region of £600,000.

Celtic were hopeful of retaining the services of the winger who hadn’t yet signed a professional contract at Parkhead but Doak has decided to move south of the border and join up with Jurgen Klopp’s exciting squad.

The 16-year-old will not be able to play for the Reds’ Academy until next season.

Doak scored a hat-trick for Scotland U17’s against Georgia earlier this week and also impressed against Northern Ireland recently.

Klopp has provided youngsters with countless opportunities during his time at Anfield, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott some of the stars to flourish under the German’s leadership.

We can’t wait to see the youngster develop at the club and it’s great to see that we’re thinking ahead to the future whilst also competing on all fronts this season.

Welcome to the Reds, Ben – all the best!

You can catch an image of our latest signing below via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter.

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old winger Ben Doak from Celtic. Welcome to Anfield, Ben 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZsA962JrGj — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 31, 2022

