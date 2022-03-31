Liverpool linked with a move for another Porto player as summer speculation begins to intensify

Just days after being linked with a move for Otavio, Liverpool have now been touted as a possible destination for another Porto star.

As reported by Defensa Central (via BBC Sport): ‘Liverpool and Real Madrid are considering a move for Porto’s Portugal midfielder Vitinha, 22’.

Competing with Real Madrid may not be the challenge that it used to pose, due to our pedigree within European football and strong relationship with the Portuguese side.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabinho and Alisson Becker caught out passing the ball from the back for Brazil

The 22-year-old, also known as Vitor Ferreira, spent last season on loan with Wolverhampton Wanderers and featured in 19 Premier League games.

He also played against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield this season in the Champions League and the Portugal international has four goal involvements in the Primeira Liga from central and attacking midfield this season.

Given how stacked our midfielder options are already, there may not be too much pressure to get this deal done – unless we can get a good deal arranged or if someone else heads out of the exit door first.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!