Liverpool provide supporters information on the ‘100 chartered coaches’ supplied by the FA for the Wembley semi-final

Liverpool and Manchester City were vocal in their desire for the FA Cup semi-final to be relocated from Wembley but their request wasn’t fulfilled.

Instead, the FA have decided that the best way to answer any issues is to provide coaches for some of the supporters travelling to London.

As reported on Liverpool’s website: ‘Liverpool FC has received confirmation from the FA of the 100 chartered coaches for the Emirates FA Cup semi-final.

‘These will provide free travel for up to 5,000 fans who are attending the fixture against Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday April 16.

‘Further information will follow as to how supporters can reserve their space’.

It’s a sound gesture and will certainly help 5,000 fans but seeing as we have been given an allocation of 34,090 – what are the rest supposed to do?

Due to an unwillingness to use common sense, nearly 70,000 supporters will be travelling from the North West and the only option is on the roads during a bank holiday weekend.

This will cause unnecessary traffic and should there be any form of accident on the motorways, this could cause huge delays to so many people.

At least we all get a day out in the capital though…

