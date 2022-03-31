Liverpool set to battle with Chelsea for 17-year-old Paris St-Germain starlet

International breaks just months away from the end of the season normally mean the start of the summer transfer speculation, this year is no different.

As reported by Goal (via BBC Sport): ‘The Reds and Chelsea are interested in Paris St-Germain’s 17-year-old French playmaker Ismael Gharbi‘.

It still hasn’t been confirmed if Chelsea are able to compete in this summer’s transfer window, given the sanctions placed upon Roman Abramovich, and so there may not be as much competition for this move as first expected.

That is of course if the Reds are interested in the 17-year-old, with his contract running out this summer, who has been repeatedly promoted by Mauricio Pochettino to train with the first-team in Paris.

The Parisian is expected to stay with the Ligue 1 outfit but is looking for more assurances on game time, ahead of a potential new contract that could tie him down for many years.

Should they fail to agree terms that it looks as though Jurgen Klopp is ready to swoop in and add the impressive youngster to our set-up.

