Maxi Rodriguez admits he was surprised to be asked to play in the recent Legends game between Liverpool and Barcelona but explains his Anfield return was ‘very special’

Maxi Rodriguez has admitted was rather surprised when Liverpool contacted him asking him to feature in the recent Legends clash with Barcelona.

The ex-Red accepted the invitation, of course, and played in the game alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia and helped raise money for the LFC Foundation.

“It came as a bit of a surprise to me, not long after I retired,” he told TyC Sports (via Sport Witness).

“It was two very nice invitations, enjoying it all. We played Barcelona legends against Liverpool legends, and I got to play as a five-a-side player. There was Gerrard, Kuyt, Milan Baros.

“Playing in front of a full house, feeling the warmth of the Liverpool fans again, which is very special, through something very nice, it created a spectacular atmosphere.”

Rodriguez joined the club on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2010 and scored 17 goals and registered seven assists in the 73 appearances he made in the famous red shirt.

He was still playing competitively until last year in his native Argentina with Newell’s Old Boys, the team where his professional career started back in 1999 and the team he left Liverpool for in 2012.

The former No. 17 only stayed at Anfield for two years but he was a part of Kenny Dalglish’s side that won the League Cup against Cardiff in 2012.

It was great to see so many familiar faces return to Merseyside to raise money for charity last weekend, even if we were defeated 2-1 by the Catalan outfit.

