Paul Merson believes Jurgen Klopp will select the player that ‘hardly ever disappoints’ to start at right-back against Watford if Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t fit in time

Paul Merson believes Jurgen Klopp will opt for James Milner to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back rather than selecting Joe Gomez against Watford on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold missed England’s recent clashes with Switzerland and Ivory Coast with a hamstring injury but has returned to light training at the AXA Training Centre today offering hope the 23-year-old may be in contention for the clash with the Hornets at Anfield.

“With Trent Alexander-Arnold missing due to injury, Jurgen Klopp might turn to Joe Gomez or James Milner to deputize at right-back,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via Rousing The Kop).

“I think he’ll go with the latter, because when Milner plays, he hardly ever disappoints.”

Merson is right to point out that our No. 7 certainly is Mr. reliable, but Gomez performed well in the position in the FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

Replacing our No. 66 in the starting XI is no easy task, his ability to constantly be up and down the right flank and deliver world-class balls into the area is rather unique.

Trent has the most assists in the Premier League this term with an impressive 11 and a further six across all other competitions.

It feels as if Milner has played everywhere during his time at the club.

He’s solid in his natural position in the middle of the park but also performed well for a full season at left-back before Andy Robertson made that spot his own and the 36-year-old has filled in at the other full-back position on numerous occasions.

It’ll be interesting to see who Klopp opts for but either way we should have enough to come away with all three points against Roy Hodgson’s side.

