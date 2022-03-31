Rafael van der Vaart claims Gini Wijnaldum made a ‘mistake’ leaving Liverpool for PSG last summer

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Gini Wijnaldum made a mistake by leaving Liverpool for PSG last summer.

The Netherlands international had been a key figure for the Reds since he arrived at the club in 2016 but decided to move to the French capital once his Anfield contract expired.

van der Vaart compared Wijnaldum to his Netherlands teammate Steven Berghuis who left Feyenoord for Ajax and has been in great form ever since.

“Wijnaldum made a mistake in choosing PSG,” Van der Vaart said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Meanwhile, Berghuis made an excellent choice choosing to move from Feyenoord to Ajax.

“Now Georginio will understand why making the right choice is so important.”

Our former No. 5 has registered just three goals and three assists in 31 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and is reportedly open to leaving the club this summer.

Although he was called up by Louis van Gaal for the recent international fixtures, Wijnaldum was an unused substitute in his nation’s first friendly with Denmark and was brought on at halftime in the one-all draw with Germany in Amsterdam on Tuesday.

The midfielder was even left out of PSG’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages – a decision that Pochettino would later regret as Real Madrid dumped his side out of the competition at the last 16 stage at the beginning of the month.

We all know how good Gini is so it’s a shame to see him spending a lot of time on the bench, it just proves, though, that the grass isn’t always greener…

