Roberto Firmino on how he’s ’embraced’ being called Bobby and how it’s caught on at Liverpool

There was a time when we had a No.11 called Roberto Firmino but a lot has changed in the seven years he’s been at Liverpool.

We’ve had a new manager, a change of number and, most importantly, a lovable nickname from the Kop.

Speaking with the Liverpool website about being called Bobby, the 30-year-old said: ‘Bobby! I was given this nickname here, it’s very affectionate. I ended up embracing it as it’s easy to say and it caught on here. It’s used affectionately, I like it.

It’s amazing how the whole squad now refer to him by his Scouse name and it really is something he’s embraced since he won the fans over with his brilliant performances.

Much like it was revealed that Diogo Jota isn’t the real name of our Portuguese forward, there will be many people that are surprised to hear that not only is Bobby not his name but he didn’t even have the nickname until arriving on Merseyside.

The relationship between the fans and the player is so strong, not many get a song and even fewer get a new name!

