Thiago Alcantara discusses Liverpool’s ‘exciting’ April fixture list as the Reds prepare for eight games across three different competitions

Thiago Alcantara has revealed he’s looking forward to Liverpool’s ‘exciting’ fixture schedule as the Reds prepare for eight games across three competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face Manchester City twice, a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with SL Benfica as well as games against Everton and Manchester United in what will be a pivotal month for Liverpool’s hunt for a historic quadruple.

“The other day I was talking with some friends about it and I never had, in the years that I have been involved in football, I never had a month so exciting like this with such important and exciting matches every three days. So it will be amazing,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Well, it’s not the most exciting month of my career [but] for sure it is exciting because you are competing against the best, in the best competitions as well, but also because it reminds you that we are in finals.

“It looks like a World Cup, a European Cup, where every game is a final. With that we are in a one-mission mood and we are there.”

Players with the amount of experience that Thiago has will certainly help during such a hectic month.

We’ll also need our full squad available and ready when they’re called upon – averaging a game every three to four days will be draining for most of the squad and Klopp will be freshening things up when needed.

It’s great to hear our No. 6 is relishing the upcoming fixtures.

We’ve proved that we’re good enough to compete on numerous fronts this season and there’s no reason why we can’t create history this season and win all four trophies on offer this term.

Following our Carabao Cup victory last month, we remain in contention for the Champions League and Premier League as well as the FA Cup – the only trophy Klopp is yet to win at the club.

Let’s hope Thiago and co. are at their brilliant best in the coming weeks to make this one of our greatest ever seasons.

