Tyler Morton reflects on the international break and representing England

Tyler Morton has spent the past week representing England Under 19s and has been reflecting on his time with his national youth team.

Some may think that an international break would provide Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to work with some of the younger players in our squad but such is the calibre of even our youth set-up, most of them are on international duty too.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 19-year-old wrote: ‘Always nice to represent your country 😁’.

READ MORE: ‘I am coming with my Lions’ – Sadio Mane sends a rallying call to Senegal after World Cup qualification

Fellow academy product Billy Koumetio commented: ‘Wearing socks like me now👀’, to which our No.86 quickly replied: ‘no mate you wear them like me 🤣’.

It’s great that the Wirral-born midfielder has had such a good break from representing the Reds and that the team spirit is strong at Kirkby for the younger players too.

There may not be many more opportunities on the pitch for him this season but the youngster will be hoping that his efforts will have aided our pursuit of four trophies this season.

You can view the post via Morton’s Instagram page:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!