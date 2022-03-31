‘Very hard to replace’ – Ex-Liverpool man weighs in on Mo Salah’s contract situation as Egyptian King nears the final 12 months of his Anfield deal

Didi Hamann has offered his thoughts on Mo Salah’s contract situation as the Egyptian closes in on the final 12 months of his Liverpool deal.

Jurgen Klopp has recently claimed that ‘the club did what they can’ and ultimately said that it’s now down to our No. 11 to make his decision, but Hamann believes if the Egyptian King doesn’t leave this summer, then he’ll eventually sign a new deal at Anfield.

“We’ve seen similar things happen at Bayern Munich, [David] Alaba left on a free for Real Madrid and [Niklas] Sule is moving to Dortmund now,” Hamann exclusively told Anfield Watch.

“Usually, if players leave football clubs, then they’re sold before their contract runs out, especially if they can’t negotiate on a new one.

“I don’t think he’ll leave on a free next season, it’s just part and parcel of football and the business. Players try to use their position at the club to try and get the contract they want.

“The least likely option is that he’ll leave next summer, Salah will either go this summer for a fee or he will extend his contract.

“I’m not sure what his intentions are, there were rumours before that he wants to leave and if that’s the case then he would have to be replaced.

“It would be a huge loss for Liverpool though, I’ve spoken before that he’s someone that gets compared to strikers

“He’s in the same bracket as some of the best strikers in the world, he puts up incredible numbers and he plays out on the wing.

“He’s one of the top three players in the world right now, so of course he would be very hard to replace.”

It would be a huge blow to lose Mo at the end of the 2022/23 season when his contract expires, never mind losing him this summer.

At the moment, many would claim he’s irreplaceable.

The amount of goals that he guarantees season after season is frightening and the fact that he’s barely ever injured is every manager’s dream.

If he was to leave the club, whether that be this summer or next, a replacement that is of a similar standard to the former AS Roma man wouldn’t come cheap.

They would also demand high wages themselves – something that is believed to be an obstacle in the current negotiations with Salah.

Let’s hope the contract situation can be sorted sooner rather than later, but for now, let’s focus on winning as much silverware as possible this season – we’ll certainly need Mo at his best.

