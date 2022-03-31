(Video) Carragher’s x-rated reaction to Neville’s claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time

Many supporters around the world regard Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest to ever play football, it doesn’t look like Jamie Carragher is in that camp.

During a debate on Sky Sports’ The Overlap, Gary Neville was discussing the role that Manchester United’s No.7 has in the squad and he said: “That’s Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s the greatest player of all time”.

In response to this and, although not audibly on his microphone, our former defender can be seen to shake his head and then mutter: “Oh f***ing hell“.

Whether that means he’s team Lionel Messi, Pele or Diego Maradona – one thing for sure is that the Bootle-born pundit doesn’t agree with the co-owner of Salford City.

It’s probably more of a slight at his Monday Night Football co-host more than anything, although our former No.23 has been very vocal on his thoughts about the Portuguese international returning to Old Trafford.

Whatever the reasoning for his reaction, it’s still comical to watch the pair in action.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Ronaldo and Carragher’s reaction (at 17:12) via The Overlap on YouTube:

