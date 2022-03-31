(Video) Fabinho and Alisson Becker caught out passing the ball from the back for Brazil

Brazil set a new points record in South American World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win in Bolivia, with both Fabinho and Alisson Becker playing the full 90 minutes.

Another clean sheet would have been great news for both too, which was also their second of this international break and coming off the back of a great run defensively for Liverpool too.

However, there was a moment in the second half of the game that would have had both of their hearts racing.

Marquinhos played the ball back to our No.1 who passed the ball to the former Monaco man in the box and he was quickly pressed by two Bolivian players.

Our No.3 soon found himself on the floor but a golden opportunity was squandered, all the 28-year-old could do was hold his hands up in apology.

Unbeaten Brazil, who have one rearranged match against Argentina still to play, have 45 points from 14 wins and three draws – so there won’t be too much dwelling on an unpunished mistake.

