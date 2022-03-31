(Video) “He sent me to the shops” – Aaron Ramsdale on which Liverpool player made him look like a ‘plonker’

Aaron Ramsdale has been part of an Arsenal side that has faced Liverpool four times this season, without scoring a goal.

There can’t be too much blame placed on the ‘keeper for that fact but in all, it’s been a tale of woe for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, when they’ve faced the mighty Reds.

Speaking with Sky Sports Football’s Saturday Social, the England international was joined with Rob Holding in a game of ‘Never have I ever’ and the duo were asked: ‘Never have I ever been rinsed by a World class opponent‘.

The 23-year-old stopper replied with: “Jota, oh he sent me to the shops didn’t he! For a ‘keeper it’s the goals that you look at and go ‘they made me look a plonker’ really”.

Few can forget the finish by Diogo Jota against the Gunners during the 4-0 victory in the Premier league match-up between the two sides but just in case you need reminding:

Fair play to the former Bournemouth man, he’s took this one well and let’s hope his trips to Merseyside and against Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to be filled with embarrasement.

You can watch Ramsdale on Jota (at 2:31) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

