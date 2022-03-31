(Video) Mo Salah hints at possible retirement from international football in Egyptian dressing room announcement

In what could have been the greatest year in his international career, Mo Salah has probably never had a bigger blow for Egypt.

Defeat in the AFCON Final compounded with another penalty shoot-out loss, where he also missed a penalty, and saw the nation that he captains miss out on the World Cup.

Having it all happen against his Liverpool teammate won’t have helped either, as he watches the man sitting next to him in Kirkby achieve all of his dreams.

Speaking to his Egyptian teammates following the shoot-out loss (and after he had been escorted from the pitch after fans threw missiles at him), our No.11 seemed to hint at international retirement.

Translations from the video of his speech has the 29-year-old as saying: “I am honoured that I played with you and I am very proud to play with you whether I am with you or not in the future”.

Whether the heartache is too much, or he feels of an age where he needs to focus on club football – this would be a monumental loss to the whole of Egypt.

You can watch the video and read the translation via @ismaeelmahmoudd on Twitter:

