(Video) Watch Ibrahima Konate’s filthy skill on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before rounding the ‘keeper in Liverpool training

Ibrahima Konate is well known for his solid defending, but in Liverpool’s training session earlier today as Jurgen Klopp’s side prepare for the visit of Watford to Anfield, the big Frenchman was displaying his skills.

In what appears to be a one-v-one contest with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the former RB Leipzig man performs a neat drop of the shoulder before nutmegging the Englishman.

As if that wasn’t enough, the 22-year-old then takes the ball around young ‘keeper Marcelo Pitiluga and finds the back of the net.

It’s rather surprising to see the skills that the defender possesses, but he is full of pace which is beneficial when coming up against quick forwards.

Konate will be looking to earn more minutes on Saturday when we face Roy Hodgson’s side.

A big performance is needed from all the lads if we’re to earn all three points and leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the table.

A win would put us top for a few hours at least and pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side as they host Burnley at 3pm on Saturday.

You can see the clip of our No. 5 below via @LFC on Twitter.

