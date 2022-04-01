Ex-Red on interest for Luis Diaz from ‘Everton, Spurs, Leeds’ and how well he’s settled in at Anfield

Few would have expected Luis Diaz to have settled in as well and as quickly as he has at Liverpool.

Speaking with GOAL, Stewart Downing discussed his thoughts on our latest signing: “A lot of clubs were chasing Diaz – I know Everton, Spurs, Leeds were all looking – but it couldn’t have turned out better for him, I don’t think. He’s got the best move and Liverpool have got a great player.

“Credit to him for coming and backing himself. A lot of players might have wondered if they’d play, but Diaz, just like Jota, has backed himself and look at the impact those two have had.”

“Diaz has been brilliant. The first thing I look at when a player comes to the Premier League is the physicality. How do they handle all that? But he looks like he likes it. He gets stuck in, he bounces straight back up, he goes again.

“Suarez was a bit like that. He had all the ability in the world, but he had that burning desire as well, never to give up. I look at Diaz and I see that same desire”.

Similarities to Luis Suarez certainly won’t be laughed at, such is the quality that the 25-year-old has shown in his first few months at Anfield.

Hearing that the former Porto man could have headed to Leeds United and especially the other side of Stanley Park makes it an even bigger relief that we were the lucky ones to get him on board.

Let’s hope he continues to show how great a piece of business it all was.

