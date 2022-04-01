‘I would definitely look into it’ – Ian Wright urges Liverpool to make a move for Spurs star that can replace Bobby Firmino

Ian Wright has suggested that Harry Kane could replace Bobby Firmino at Liverpool due to the Englishman’s ability to orchestrate play from a deeper position.

Kane and fellow Spurs star Heung-min Son replaced Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard as the two players with the most goal combinations in Premier League history recently with a whopping 37.

Firmino has become known as one of Europe’s best false-nines in recent seasons with his selfless style of play allowing those around him to flourish, something Wright highlighted that Kane is also capable of doing.

“If I had the capability of get Harry Kane and putting him in Liverpool’s full side with Salah or Mane or Luiz and playing as the number 9, dropping deep and doing his stuff,” Wright told The Kelly & Wrighty Show (via HITC).

“It won’t be how Firmino does it, that lovely bit of skills and stuff, but he can drop in and help create because them two could run behind.

“If it was available to me, I would definitely look into it because it’s Harry Kane, and he will score. People talk about Firmino that he doesn’t score enough goals, he misses too many. Harry Kane doesn’t miss those chances.”

Our No. 9’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, as is Mo Salah’s and Sadio Mane’s, so the club may be tempted to make a move for a new attacker that can play centrally.

Our latest attacking additions, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, are both capable of performing well down the middle but reinforcements in the area would be required if any of our famous trio were to leave the club.

After Kane looked to force a move away from Spurs last summer, something that never happened, the 28-year-old began the season rather slowly.

So far this term, though, the England international has 22 goals in 41 appearances and has also registered six assists (across all competitions).

His contract with the North London club is set to expire in 2024 meaning it would take a big fee to bring him to Merseyside anytime before then, but we can certainly understand where Wright is coming from.

It’s not a move that we can see happening if we’re honest, but can you imagine how many goals Kane would score if he was in our side?

