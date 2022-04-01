(Images) Mo Salah’s Anfield mural is completed as the giant artwork graces local community

The best way to be cheered up after missing out on the World Cup? Let’s hope for Mo Salah it’s seeing how much the Liverpool fans love him.

As the team coach drives down Anfield Road ahead of the game against Watford, the whole squad will be given the opportunity to see the newest mural in town.

After being selected ‘following a poll held by supporters group Spion Kop 1906‘, the Egyptian King is now on show for all home and away sides and supporters to see.

Our No.11 has had a tough year for his national team but it could be about to get a lot better, if Jurgen Klopp’s mean can add more silverware to our trophy cabinets.

Given the constant contract talk and speculation, it’s a great vote of support from our fans to award the 29-year-old with this gift – who knows, it could even convince him to stay.

Credit must also go to the artist, John Culshaw, for producing a magical piece of work, which will hopefully be welcomed for many years.

You can view the images of the completed Salah mural via @LFC on Twitter and also an article with more images on the Liverpool website.

An incredible tribute to @MoSalah on Anfield Road 👑😍 🎨 John Culshaw

