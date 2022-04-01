Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita’s fitness ahead of Watford visit

The fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a major worry for most Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp has provided an update.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Watford in the Premier League, the 54-year-old provided an update on our No.66: “Trent trained yesterday, parts, and will be in full training today – and we have to see what we do with it.

“I know and I heard how it is obviously in this country – it’s more than in other countries, I can tell you – Trent wanted to go to the national team, just to make sure that everybody [is aware]. He couldn’t.

“You can see the scans, with these pictures you cannot go anywhere. But sometimes injuries, thank God, are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks; sometimes it’s two weeks and that’s the case with Trent.

“It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible after all I hear. It’s different if you are part of team training, it depends what you could do before and he was really with our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us.

“So physically, he should be fine, now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

Our boss then went on to provide an update on Naby Keita: “Yesterday Naby couldn’t train, felt a little bit here and there.

“I don’t know exactly yet, nobody called me yet about Naby for today. So we will see how he is for today. Apart from that, we had them pretty much all available.”

“He trained once and then he felt [it] again, so we need to see. Not sure if he will be, or can be, involved tomorrow.”

It’s positive news about the Scouser in our team and to have him back for the Champions League game will be a massive plus, then of course the Manchester City match-up too.

Our No.8 looks to still be unavailable but we are thankfully well stocked in that area of the pitch.

Let’s hope we can have a fully fit squad again soon!

