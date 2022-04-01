Leaked video ‘confirms’ reports that Disney have invested in Liverpool with an official announcement expected this week

Several sources have ‘confirmed’ that Liverpool are due to be partnering with Disney and a new video obtained by Empire of the Kop appears to confirm the reports are real.

According to reports from AF: ‘The American multinational entertainment and media conglomerate have agreed a deal with FSG to purchase a 30% stake in LFC‘.

It’s unknown whether this deal is set to start immediately or during the summer but with the latest leaked video being released – it looks like this could all commence sooner rather than later.

Have a look at the leaked video here:

From the footage all the integrated LFC TV content on Disney+ for beta testers (in a similar way to how the platform first used Marvel, Star Wars etc.), looks fairly recent.

Quite what this means for the club long-term is yet to be known but who knows what could come next? Will we see a mini-Anfield at Disneyland? Perhaps even a Mighty Red Animated series coming soon?

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has said: “Looks like a great deal for the club, I’ve spoken with Jurgen and it sounds like he’s on board to add a couple of Mickey Mouse ears to his baseball cap too.

“This is a really exciting new era for the club and one I can’t wait to be part of when I can leave Villa and come home”.

Expect there to be plenty more news coming today but all of it before 12pm.

