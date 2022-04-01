Liverpool linked with €75 million Bundesliga midfielder and former teammate of Ibou Konate with his club ‘listening to offers’

The final two months of the season are going to be dramatic but before they commence, there’s time for another possible transfer for Liverpool.

According to ESPN (via BBC Sport): ‘RB Leipzig are set for contract talks with midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer, but will listen to offers in excess of 75m euros (£63.3m).

‘Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation’.

It would be a move welcomed by Ibou Konate, as he is a former teammate of Christopher Nkunku when they were both playing for RB Leipzig.

Signed from PSG in 2019, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful period in Germany winning the Bundesliga Player of the Month in February and helping his side with 15 goals and 11 assists, in 27 games this season.

The level of competition would be a worry though and it may become a bidding war if all parties are genuinely interested in the attacking midfielder, who can also play further forward on the pitch.

Let’s wait and see where this one goes in the summer.

