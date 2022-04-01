‘Massive’ – Thiago Alcantara looking to ‘enjoy’ Liverpool’s crunch April fixtures as Reds prepare for eight games across three different competitions

Thiago Alcantara has taken to Twitter to describe Liverpool’s fixture schedule for this month as ‘massive’.

The midfield maestro has also urged people to ‘enjoy’ the next few weeks as the Reds prepare for eight games across three competitions in April.

We host Watford at Anfield tomorrow at lunchtime and face Manchester City in a huge top of the table league clash as well as travelling to Wembley on April 16 to face them in the FA Cup semi-final.

This month also sees us face SL Benfica across two legs in the Champions League quarter-final as well as league clashes with Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle.

We remain in contention to complete a historic quadruple so every game really is must-win.

The Spaniard isn’t feeling the pressure, though, and posted an image of himself on his Twitter page preparing for the visit of the Hornets tomorrow.

Thiago captioned the image: ‘Massive April. Let’s enjoy! ⚽ #YNWA’

READ MORE: ‘A chance to show we’re better’ – Aymeric Laporte weighs in on City’s impending April schedule as Pep Guardiola’s side prepare for two huge clashes with Liverpool next month

Our No. 6 has experience winning league titles in both Spain and Germany as well as many other in his trophy cabinet including two Champions Leagues.

We’ll need our experienced players to step up in the coming weeks to ensure we navigate our way through the tricky schedule to ensure this season is as successful as possible.

You can see the 30-year-old’s Twitter post below via his page.

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!