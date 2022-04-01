Naby Keita claims Liverpool are yet to see the ‘real’ him since his move from RB Leipzig in 2018

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has claimed that supporters are yet to see him reach his full potential in a red shirt.

In total, Keita has made 101 appearances for the club with 10 goals and five assists to his name but has struggled to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI as a result of consistent injuries leaving him sidelined.

“You’ve not seen the real Naby Keita yet,” he told the club’s official website (via Anfield Watch).

The Guinea international has been at the club since 2018 when he joined from RB Leipzig for £59m so it’s not as if the No. 8 hasn’t had time to prove himself.

With the huge set of fixtures we’re facing this month, now wouldn’t be a bad time for the 27-year-old to announce himself properly, though.

There was real excitement surrounding Keita when he first arrived at the club because he was a player that Jurgen Klopp had been chasing for some time.

We agreed on a deal to sign him in 2017 but had to wait until the summer of 2018 until he actually joined the club, but he’s done very little to justify the huge transfer fee.

Ever since arriving from the Bundesliga outfit, he’s seen game time limited with niggly injuries and has registered just three goals and one assist in 25 appearances so far this season.

He did play from the start in our Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea in February, though, and put in a solid display.

He does have the ability, but he just hasn’t shown it often enough – in the coming weeks, we can’t have any players letting the game pass them by like Naby often does.

We’d love to see the ‘real Naby Keita’ during the run-in, that would be quite handy, wouldn’t it?

