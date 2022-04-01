Roy Hodgson could be without two players ahead of Watford’s trip to Anfield in the Premier League

Roy Hodgson will be plotting to defeat Liverpool as he faces us for the 18th time, with his Watford side heading to Anfield in the Premier League.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match (via Watford’s club website), the 74-year-old gave an update on any injury problems within his squad: “We’ve not had many injuries, we’ve been pretty fortunate.

“We have pretty much a full complement. Young Kwadwo Baah is still recovering from an ankle injury but should train next week.

“We have one or two players suffering from a bout of sickness that affects their tonsils, so they’ve been missing from training this week, but they’ll all be available ahead of the weekend”.

It had been reported that Jeremy Ngakia (thigh) and Nicolas Nkoulou (lack of match fitness) could miss the trip but it appears that the squad is in pretty much full force for their trip to Merseyside.

In truth, if we want to win the league this season, we have to win each and every game – no excuses.

Let’s hope the Reds pull it out of the bag against our former manager and ensure that his run of winning just once at Anfield in seven attempts in the away dugout, continues.

