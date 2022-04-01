Sadio Mane ‘dedicates’ World Cup qualification to ‘incredible’ Senegalese fans

There aren’t many people more popular in Senegal than our very own Sadio Mane, especially after the events of this year.

In a message to the people of his nation, our No.10 dedicated a social media post to their ‘incredible support’ that has helped the team achieve all of their aims.

The 29-year-old wrote: ‘Dear supporters. We felt your incredible support, how can we not take the time to thank you all.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher’s x-rated reaction to Neville’s claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time

‘We dedicate this qualification to you #l 🦁 Senegal 🇸🇳 for ever 🦁 Thank you 🙏’.

There won’t have been many better years that start with an AFCON win and secure qualification to then play in the World Cup too and the 29-year-old knows how important his nation has been.

Let’s hope the success keeps coming for our winger and that 2022 is a year that can never be topped!

You can view the message via Mane’s Instagram page:

#Ep42 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Is Jota underappreciated? FA failing fans… and more!