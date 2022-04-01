Thailand to host Liverpool and Manchester United in ‘The Match’ pre-season friendly this summer

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to lock horns once again as Bangkok will host a friendly this July.

As reported on the Liverpool website: ‘Liverpool FC’s 2022-23 pre-season will kick off with a match against Manchester United in Thailand in July.

‘Jürgen Klopp’s side will visit the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday July 12, where they will battle it out for the Bangkok Century Cup.

‘Named ‘The Match’, this game will be the first stop on the Reds’ summer tour and will mark a return to the Rajamangala Stadium following a hugely successful 2015-16 pre-season tour.

‘While in Thailand, the club will also take an active role in key local community projects and cultural activities’.

The event was announced during a press conference where both Phil Babb and Andy Cole were on hand to face the media and advertise the upcoming game.

It will be the 18th time the two rivals have met in a friendly game and the first since the Michigan meeting in 2018, where the Reds ran out as 4-1 victors.

There will be many that won’t like the fact we’re travelling to the far east and that we are playing bitter rivals but this is all part of the modern day football schedule.

