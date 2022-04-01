Thiago Alcantara on the benefits of playing before Manchester City on each match day in the Premier League

As the season enters the final two months, Thiago Alcantara has been speaking about the title race against Manchester City.

Our No.6 was talking with the club’s website when he was asked if there were any benefits to playing before Pep Guardiola’s side and he said: ‘No, I don’t think so. I don’t think to see us on top before City plays would be a boost.

‘No, it’s just that we are in a moment where every three points count and we are really glad to arrive at this position and fight and depend on us’.

The 30-year-old clearly doesn’t read too much into the widely-accepted view that playing first is a huge benefit, much like with a penalty shoot-out.

It’s all about winning each and every game we can and then seeing where we end up in in June, hopefully it will mean that we have all four trophies we could have won.

The only time that it’s important that we are above the side from the Etihad Stadium is after the last game of the season, however we get there doesn’t matter!

